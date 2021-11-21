Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,106 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in STERIS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in STERIS by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in STERIS by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 36.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $233.54 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.96 and a 200 day moving average of $212.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,841 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.