Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $74,464,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $26,982,000. Natixis bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $16,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Progress Software by 493.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $10,830,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.48 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

