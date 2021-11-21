Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASO opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

