Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,221 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.46 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

