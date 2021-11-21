Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.32 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 96,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.