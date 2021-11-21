Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 897.5% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.