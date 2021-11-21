Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 67.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,543 shares of company stock valued at $79,330,573 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $134.72 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $138.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Truist Securities lowered their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.