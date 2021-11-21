Man Group plc Sells 33,907 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,907 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 884.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

AXSM stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

