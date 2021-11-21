Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $20,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $13,789,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $19.72 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

