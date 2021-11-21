Man Group plc Has $470,000 Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.86 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

