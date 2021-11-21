Man Group plc Buys New Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,579,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGL opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,247,602 shares of company stock worth $528,228,899 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGL. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

