Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 17,756 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $19.73 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

