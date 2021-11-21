Man Group plc Acquires 5,683 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after buying an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.70. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.