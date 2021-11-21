Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) vs. Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Critical Survey

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Galp Energia, SGPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 8.28 -$1.21 billion $1.68 11.39 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.64 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -47.35

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 8 0 2.67 Galp Energia, SGPS 1 4 5 0 2.40

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $19.68, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 117.53%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Galp Energia, SGPS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

