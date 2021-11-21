Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.61

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.61 and traded as high as C$110.33. Magna International shares last traded at C$108.54, with a volume of 609,041 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$32.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

