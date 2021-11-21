Maecenas Market Capitalization Hits $293,277.31 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $293,277.31 and approximately $495.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00219919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

