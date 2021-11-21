Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12-24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.88 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.760 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of M stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,093,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,228,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

