Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $45.00 at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of M stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 33.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 124,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

