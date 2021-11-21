Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
