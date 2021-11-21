Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

