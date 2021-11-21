M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,448,000 after buying an additional 141,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.