Lynch & Associates IN Sells 207 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $83.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.