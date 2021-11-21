Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.