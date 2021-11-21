Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 235 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

