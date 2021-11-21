Lynch & Associates IN Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $355.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

