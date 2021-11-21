Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

IXUS stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.