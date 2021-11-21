Lynch & Associates IN Buys 616 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,622,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55.

