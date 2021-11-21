LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 231,045 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXTR stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

