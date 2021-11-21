LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PC Connection by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.