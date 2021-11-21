LPL Financial LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

