LPL Financial LLC Invests $204,000 in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.