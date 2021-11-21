LPL Financial LLC Has $224,000 Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $26,010,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after buying an additional 1,790,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 71.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,889,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 1,205,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

BGCP stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

