LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

