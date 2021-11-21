LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.22. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

