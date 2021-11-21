Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Truist

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $217.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

NYSE LOW opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

