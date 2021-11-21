Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.72 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.04. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

