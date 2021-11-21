Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

