Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EXPO stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $126.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $806,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,230. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.