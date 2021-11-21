Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

