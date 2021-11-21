Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $67.72 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,639. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

