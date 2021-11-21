Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $429.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.14. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

