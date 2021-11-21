Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

