Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,696 shares of company stock worth $9,380,358 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

