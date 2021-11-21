Loop Capital Boosts Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target to $14.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Sell-side analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

