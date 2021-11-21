Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,200.46

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,200.46 ($15.68) and traded as low as GBX 946.03 ($12.36). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 965 ($12.61), with a volume of 22,148 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of £286.54 million and a PE ratio of 86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 829.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,204.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 10.67 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.20%.

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($329,239.61).

Lok'nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

