Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.50.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$99.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.69. The stock has a market cap of C$33.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

