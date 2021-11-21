Loblaw Companies Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

L has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.50.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$98.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$99.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

