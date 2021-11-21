Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

