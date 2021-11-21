LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RAMP. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after buying an additional 1,223,545 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after buying an additional 732,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

