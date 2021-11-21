LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Director Buys $22,000.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. LiveOne Inc has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 579.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveOne stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

