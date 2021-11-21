Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Livent (NYSE:LTHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.
Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. 3,360,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,799. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.
In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
