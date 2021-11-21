Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Livent (NYSE:LTHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. 3,360,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,799. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

